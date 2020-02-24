Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.56.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $437,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,179 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

