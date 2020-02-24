Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $2.13 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

IPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

