Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 3,205.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 236.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

VMO stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

