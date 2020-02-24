Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IRET. Compass Point lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. National Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $934.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.