iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 199,117 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

