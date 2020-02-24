iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 182,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,108,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

