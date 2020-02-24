iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

