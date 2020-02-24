Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $89.34 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,088.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

