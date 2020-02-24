JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

