Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.