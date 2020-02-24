Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,756 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Knoll by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 638.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

KNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti cut their target price on Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.