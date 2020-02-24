Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KURA opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 19.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

