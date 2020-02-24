Leon’s Furniture (LNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of LNF opened at C$16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$14.01 and a one year high of C$17.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.