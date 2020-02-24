Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given $62.25 Average Price Target by Analysts

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $62.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

