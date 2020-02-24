Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Littelfuse worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,429 shares of company stock worth $13,799,833. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $182.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.