Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $550.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.34.

In other news, insider Jason Gardner sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $66,319.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,202 shares of company stock worth $562,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

