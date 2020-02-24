MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MNKD opened at $1.56 on Monday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

