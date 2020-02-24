MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 832,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in MasTec by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MasTec by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MTZ opened at $61.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

