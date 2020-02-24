Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $78,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.70 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

