Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $416,214.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and $416,214.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, HADAX and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00784849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 637,499,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,351,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.