Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Matson worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATX stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MATX. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

