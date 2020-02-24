MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.