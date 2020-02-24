Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT Lowered to $27.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price decreased by Nomura from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.27.

MLCO stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 429.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 64,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

