Metro Bank (MBNKF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Metro Bank has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

