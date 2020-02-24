Middleby (MIDD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MIDD opened at $110.63 on Monday. Middleby has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

