Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 1,000 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75.

MOH opened at $149.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

