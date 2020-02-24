MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE MSA opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.19. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.10.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

