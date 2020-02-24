Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYOK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,068.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

