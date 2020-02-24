NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 508,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 373,799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,351,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 906,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

