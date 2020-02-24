Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 192,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

OAS opened at $2.08 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $668.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.25.

OAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

