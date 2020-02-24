OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Announces None Dividend of $2.83

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) announced a None dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. OneMain has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

