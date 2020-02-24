ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,965,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,764,000 after acquiring an additional 206,971 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $127,142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

ONEOK stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

