Oppenheimer Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $116.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $92.43 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

