OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OptimizeRx an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
OptimizeRx stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.62 million, a P/E ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
