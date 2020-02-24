Orion Group (ORN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

