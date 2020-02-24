Ouroboros Trading Up 95.5% Over Last 7 Days (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular exchanges. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $70,409.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 95.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 15,406,250 coins and its circulating supply is 7,851,594 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

