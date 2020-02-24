Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.42% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRND. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRND opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

