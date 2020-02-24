Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,983,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $55,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.