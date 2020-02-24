Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,416,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $585,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,618. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.