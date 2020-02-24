Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 345,124 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,858 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of PRFT opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

