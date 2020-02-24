Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.09.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $103.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.