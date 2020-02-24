Potbelly (PBPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Potbelly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.