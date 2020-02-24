Proxeus (XES) Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Proxeus token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a market cap of $1.03 million and $153.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.