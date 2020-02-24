RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.90 on Friday. RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,250. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

