Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of RRBI opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 5,858.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

