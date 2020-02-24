Remme (REM) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna and Tidex. Remme has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $221,085.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, Tidex, Kuna, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

