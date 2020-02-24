Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Criteo (CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2020 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Criteo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

2/11/2020 – Criteo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

2/11/2020 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Criteo stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $849.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.69. Criteo SA has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

