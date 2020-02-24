Robert W. Baird Boosts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $82.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.48. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

