Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.49. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

