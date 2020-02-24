SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) received a €12.00 ($13.95) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.43 ($9.80).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €6.08 ($7.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.33. The company has a market cap of $276.00 million and a P/E ratio of 11.26. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €5.76 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of €11.68 ($13.58).

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

